Jacada (OTCMKTS:JCDAF) Shares Up 4%

Shares of Jacada Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JCDAF) traded up 4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.50 and last traded at $6.50. 1,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 1,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.25.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.49.

Jacada Company Profile (OTCMKTS:JCDAF)

Jacada Ltd. is a software company, which engages in the development, marketing and supporting of customer experience management and robotic process optimization solutions for the customer service and support markets. It provides a digital customer experience solution, which is a digital interaction platform to bridge the voice and digital disconnect and create cross channel interactions for customers.

