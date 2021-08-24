Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.530-$4.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.87 billion-$1.88 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.88 billion.

Shares of JKHY opened at $176.52 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a PE ratio of 42.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.60. Jack Henry & Associates has a twelve month low of $141.65 and a twelve month high of $179.98.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.11. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The business had revenue of $450.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 44.66%.

Jack Henry & Associates announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, May 17th that allows the company to repurchase 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on JKHY shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $174.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Compass Point upped their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $180.71.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 2,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.01, for a total value of $389,625.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 299,621 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 23,943 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.40% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $48,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

See Also: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.