Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,026 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,135 shares during the period. EMCOR Group accounts for 0.5% of Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $1,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in EMCOR Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Engine Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

EME has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of EMCOR Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday.

EME traded up $1.16 on Tuesday, hitting $120.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 923 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,820. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.28. The stock has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 1.22. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.69 and a 12 month high of $129.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.20. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 18.46%. Research analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, July 19th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 16th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.13%.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

