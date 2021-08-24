Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.16 Million Stock Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,460 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CDNS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 31.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,032 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,610,000 after acquiring an additional 69,373 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 324.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,611 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after acquiring an additional 13,458 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 26.4% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 514,187 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,438,000 after acquiring an additional 107,235 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 8.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,369 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 40.1% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 15,663 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,486 shares during the last quarter. 78.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.29, for a total transaction of $129,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 101,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,086,475.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.43, for a total value of $6,871,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 169,852 shares of company stock valued at $23,875,573. 2.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $158.35. 12,806 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,116,019. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $43.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.01. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $97.45 and a one year high of $158.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $142.26.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 23.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CDNS shares. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Westpark Capital started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $137.72 price objective on Cadence Design Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.55.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

