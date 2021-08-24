Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.32 Million Stock Position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,144 shares during the period. Berry Global Group makes up about 0.5% of Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $1,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Berry Global Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 648,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,789,000 after purchasing an additional 13,152 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Berry Global Group by 18.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,683,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,400,000 after purchasing an additional 261,016 shares in the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Berry Global Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 405,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Berry Global Group by 54.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 12,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Berry Global Group in the first quarter valued at about $7,213,000. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BERY traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.60. 1,939 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 710,603. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.84. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.68 and a 12 month high of $70.90. The company has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 31.45% and a net margin of 5.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Berry Global Group from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Berry Global Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.27.

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

