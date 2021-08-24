Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.35 Million Stock Position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,220 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,087 shares during the period. First Republic Bank makes up about 0.5% of Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $1,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in First Republic Bank by 75.0% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 203 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in First Republic Bank during the first quarter valued at $52,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in First Republic Bank during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in First Republic Bank by 24.1% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in First Republic Bank by 37.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 423 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FRC traded up $1.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $196.88. 6,007 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 601,500. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $193.14. First Republic Bank has a 12 month low of $100.38 and a 12 month high of $204.68. The company has a market capitalization of $33.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 26.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 29th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.15%.

FRC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Compass Point boosted their target price on First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.21.

First Republic Bank Profile

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

