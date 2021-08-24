Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Invests $1.42 Million in Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 55,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,421,000. Avid Bioservices accounts for 0.5% of Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Avid Bioservices at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDMO. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,167,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,970,000 after buying an additional 321,838 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,203,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,942,000 after buying an additional 89,430 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 93.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,019,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,584,000 after buying an additional 493,121 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 938,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,115,000 after buying an additional 126,008 shares during the period. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ purchased a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,986,000. Institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDMO traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,621. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 641.16 and a beta of 2.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.93. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.61 and a fifty-two week high of $28.36.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $27.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.70 million. Avid Bioservices had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 11.69%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 18,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total transaction of $477,997.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $985,414.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Mark R. Ziebell sold 7,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total value of $184,571.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,317 shares of company stock valued at $801,093. Insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CDMO. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Avid Bioservices from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avid Bioservices from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Avid Bioservices from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Avid Bioservices from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

About Avid Bioservices

Avid Bioservices, Inc engages in the commercial manufacturing. The firm focuses on the biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture for culture for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. It specializes in clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory submissions and support.

