Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 21.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,469 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Raymond James by 0.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in Raymond James by 2.0% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Raymond James by 0.3% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 30,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,767,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Raymond James by 0.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. increased its position in shares of Raymond James by 4.2% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Raymond James stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $136.98. The stock had a trading volume of 8,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,667. Raymond James has a 52-week low of $67.66 and a 52-week high of $140.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $131.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.22.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.42. Raymond James had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 17.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Raymond James will post 10.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.53%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RJF. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Raymond James in a report on Friday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, lifted their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Raymond James presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.77.

In other news, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 2,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.03, for a total transaction of $302,244.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $841,281.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 10.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

