Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $1.30 Million Investment in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 33,256 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Customers Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CUBI. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,535 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 68,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,706 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Customers Bancorp news, insider Samvir S. Sidhu acquired 6,000 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.53 per share, for a total transaction of $237,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Glenn Hedde sold 11,681 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $490,952.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CUBI. Wedbush raised their target price on Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. B. Riley raised their target price on Customers Bancorp from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

NYSE CUBI traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $39.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 472 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,747. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.41 and a 52 week high of $43.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.58.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.26). Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 25.04% and a net margin of 28.85%. The firm had revenue of $155.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.17 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

