Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 2,622 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,298 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,622 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 59,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after purchasing an additional 8,587 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 72,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 211,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,844,000 after purchasing an additional 36,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twele Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,094,242. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $51.15 and a 12-month high of $51.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.24.

