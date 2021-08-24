Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 21,619 OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,338,000. OptimizeRx comprises about 0.5% of Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of OptimizeRx as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of OptimizeRx during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OptimizeRx during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of OptimizeRx during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of OptimizeRx during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 2,188.6% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. 63.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Stephen L. Silvestro sold 13,242 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total transaction of $666,602.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,602.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.62, for a total transaction of $762,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,984,228.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 82,749 shares of company stock valued at $4,515,222. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

OPRX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OptimizeRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of OptimizeRx from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.80.

Shares of OPRX traded up $3.47 on Tuesday, reaching $65.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,949. OptimizeRx Co. has a twelve month low of $17.01 and a twelve month high of $68.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 531.09 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.13.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $13.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.35 million. OptimizeRx had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 2.26%. On average, analysts predict that OptimizeRx Co. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, which engages in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serves as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging; and brand support.

