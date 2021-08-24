Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,700 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,926 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FFIN. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in First Financial Bankshares in the second quarter worth about $59,703,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 26.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,806,352 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,141,000 after buying an additional 583,221 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,063,239 shares of the bank’s stock worth $750,637,000 after buying an additional 510,582 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 14.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,770,228 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,453,000 after buying an additional 346,910 shares during the period. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in First Financial Bankshares in the first quarter worth about $10,550,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIN traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $48.69. 857 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 312,898. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.71 and a 12 month high of $52.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.78. The stock has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.03 and a beta of 0.89.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 43.97% and a return on equity of 13.44%. On average, analysts predict that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 42.25%.

In related news, Director Michael B. Denny bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.85 per share, with a total value of $49,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,248.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO F Scott Dueser sold 20,000 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.58, for a total transaction of $1,031,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 35,611 shares of company stock valued at $1,797,804 in the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FFIN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist raised their price objective on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $47.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $47.76 price objective (up from $47.00) on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

