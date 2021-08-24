Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,609 Shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,258 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,609 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of TechTarget worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC increased its position in TechTarget by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in TechTarget by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,953 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in TechTarget by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,399 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,736,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in TechTarget by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in TechTarget by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,359 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. 91.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
TTGT stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.37. The company had a trading volume of 733 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,108. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.82 and a beta of 0.86. TechTarget, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.43 and a fifty-two week high of $101.12.
In other TechTarget news, CFO Daniel T. Noreck sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $627,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Roger M. Marino sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total value of $1,410,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,749 shares of company stock worth $3,118,159. Insiders own 10.45% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on TechTarget in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on TechTarget in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on TechTarget from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Sidoti assumed coverage on TechTarget in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.38.
TechTarget Company Profile
TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.
