Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,609 Shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,258 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,609 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of TechTarget worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC increased its position in TechTarget by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in TechTarget by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,953 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in TechTarget by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,399 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,736,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in TechTarget by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in TechTarget by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,359 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. 91.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TechTarget alerts:

TTGT stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.37. The company had a trading volume of 733 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,108. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.82 and a beta of 0.86. TechTarget, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.43 and a fifty-two week high of $101.12.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The information services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $63.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.03 million. TechTarget had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 8.56%. TechTarget’s quarterly revenue was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that TechTarget, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TechTarget news, CFO Daniel T. Noreck sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $627,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Roger M. Marino sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total value of $1,410,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,749 shares of company stock worth $3,118,159. Insiders own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on TechTarget in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on TechTarget in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on TechTarget from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Sidoti assumed coverage on TechTarget in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.38.

TechTarget Company Profile

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for TechTarget Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechTarget and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.