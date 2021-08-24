Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Sells 9,451 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,451 shares during the period. The Interpublic Group of Companies comprises about 0.5% of Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $1,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,318,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,031,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824,199 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,465,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $334,782,000 after buying an additional 760,661 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,486,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $218,226,000 after buying an additional 135,990 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 6,856,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $200,188,000 after buying an additional 1,334,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,620,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $193,316,000 after buying an additional 300,255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

Get The Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

IPG traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.95. 46,139 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,687,355. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.92 and a 1 year high of $37.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.20.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.28. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 34.27%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.43%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.27.

In other news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 200,000 shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total transaction of $7,054,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Guilfoile sold 12,075 shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total transaction of $403,908.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

About The Interpublic Group of Companies

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

Featured Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for The Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.