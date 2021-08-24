Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 21,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,330,000. LeMaitre Vascular makes up 0.5% of Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of LeMaitre Vascular at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 113.1% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,116 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the 1st quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 1,750.0% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Get LeMaitre Vascular alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on LMAT shares. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

LMAT traded up $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.31. 608 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,314. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.93 and a 1 year high of $64.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 39.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.55.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 16.51%. As a group, analysts predict that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.31%.

In other news, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 3,308 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $181,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,330. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total transaction of $50,816.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,944.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LeMaitre Vascular Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

See Also: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for LeMaitre Vascular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeMaitre Vascular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.