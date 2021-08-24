Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 15,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SAFE. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Safehold by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Safehold during the first quarter worth $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Safehold during the first quarter worth $63,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Safehold by 68.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Safehold during the first quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors own 27.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Dean S. Adler sold 13,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.64, for a total transaction of $1,187,384.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dean S. Adler sold 27,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.42, for a total value of $2,504,634.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 111,834 shares of company stock valued at $8,184,810 and have sold 57,270 shares valued at $5,157,122. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist lifted their target price on Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $86.07 target price (down from $100.00) on shares of Safehold in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Safehold has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.01.

NYSE SAFE traded down $0.92 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.27. 567 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,810. Safehold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.82 and a fifty-two week high of $95.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.38 and a beta of -0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.98.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). Safehold had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 36.87%. The business had revenue of $44.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.25 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Safehold Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. This is a positive change from Safehold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Safehold’s payout ratio is currently 58.12%.

About Safehold

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

