Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,558 shares during the quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of Varex Imaging worth $1,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 142,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 18,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 3,852 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 325,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,677,000 after acquiring an additional 4,044 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 325,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,677,000 after acquiring an additional 5,821 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Varex Imaging stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 288 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,610. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.95, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.97. Varex Imaging Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.36 and a fifty-two week high of $29.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 3.01.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $211.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.15 million. Varex Imaging had a negative net margin of 2.22% and a positive return on equity of 6.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Varex Imaging Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Varex Imaging Company Profile

Varex Imaging Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of imaging components. It operates through the Medical and Industrial segments. The Medical segment delivers and services x-ray imaging components, including X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, and three-dimensional reconstruction software.

