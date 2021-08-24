Jamieson Wellness Inc. (TSE:JWEL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Jamieson Wellness Inc. (TSE:JWEL) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$41.34.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JWEL. TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$38.00 target price on shares of Jamieson Wellness in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Jamieson Wellness from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$42.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

JWEL opened at C$35.43 on Tuesday. Jamieson Wellness has a one year low of C$32.08 and a one year high of C$46.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$34.31. The stock has a market cap of C$1.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.88, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Jamieson Wellness Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells natural health products in Canada and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment offers health products for humans, including vitamins, herbals, and mineral nutritional supplements; and over-the-counter remedies under the Jamieson and Lorna Vanderhaeghe Health Solutions Inc brands, as well as sports nutrition products under the Progressive, Precision, and Iron Vegan brands.

