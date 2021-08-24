Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 414,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,486 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.74% of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF worth $20,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VNLA. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 215.7% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,000.

VNLA stock opened at $50.14 on Tuesday. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a one year low of $50.10 and a one year high of $50.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.17.

See Also: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.