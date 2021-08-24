Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI) Director Roger Fradin Sells 133,200 Shares

Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI) Director Roger Fradin sold 133,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total transaction of $1,955,376.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Roger Fradin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 20th, Roger Fradin sold 240,000 shares of Janus International Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total value of $3,561,600.00.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Roger Fradin sold 46,800 shares of Janus International Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.91, for a total value of $650,988.00.

Janus International Group stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.82. 800,956 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 899,305. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.53. Janus International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.06 and a fifty-two week high of $15.50.

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $174.18 million for the quarter.

Separately, KeyCorp started coverage on Janus International Group in a report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Janus International Group during the second quarter worth $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Janus International Group during the second quarter worth $118,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus International Group during the second quarter worth $158,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus International Group during the second quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus International Group during the second quarter worth $262,000. 80.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Janus International Group Company Profile

Janus International Group, LLC designs, manufactures, and installs steel roll-up doors and building components for self-storage, industrial, and commercial door dealer markets. Its products include self-storage doors, wind load self-storage doors, and swing doors; interior hallway systems and locker systems; commercial roll up doors, including tension holding devices, spiral torque tubes, and adjustment in bracket systems; relocatable storage containers and movable additional storage structures; electronic locks, overlocks, and monitoring products for roll-up doors; and options, such as vision panels, insulation materials, upgrade repair kits, pantheon operators, and hoist operators.

