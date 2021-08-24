Jarvis+ (JAR) Price Reaches $0.0092 on Exchanges

Jarvis+ (CURRENCY:JAR) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. One Jarvis+ coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0092 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges. Jarvis+ has a market capitalization of $991,110.87 and $485,117.00 worth of Jarvis+ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Jarvis+ has traded up 25% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002075 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.27 or 0.00054515 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003124 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00014923 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002077 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.12 or 0.00050042 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $379.94 or 0.00788367 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.06 or 0.00099725 BTC.

Jarvis+ Coin Profile

JAR is a coin. Its genesis date was August 8th, 2018. Jarvis+’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,157,249 coins. Jarvis+’s official Twitter account is @JarvisplusAI

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis+ is a service of conversation in any IM, webpage, or App, a personal community assistant and a decentralized platform for community data & economy.Jarvis+ uses AI technology to empower communities and connect community members, while the Blockchain project can get closer to the community and understand the community better. “

Buying and Selling Jarvis+

