Jason Ehrlich Sells 6,950 Shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Stock

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.44, for a total transaction of $635,508.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Jason Ehrlich also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, July 20th, Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total transaction of $599,646.00.
- On Monday, June 21st, Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.90, for a total transaction of $590,055.00.
- On Tuesday, June 15th, Jason Ehrlich sold 1,147 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.75, for a total transaction of $97,208.25.
KOD stock traded down $0.89 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.61. 103,315 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 307,418. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a one year low of $45.02 and a one year high of $171.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.21.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 24.1% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 137,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,644,000 after acquiring an additional 26,798 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 162.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,792,000 after buying an additional 20,739 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 1,083.5% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 118,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,427,000 after buying an additional 108,411 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,632,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 423,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,027,000 after buying an additional 70,803 shares during the period. 74.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
KOD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist raised their price target on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $89.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $138.00 to $104.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Roth Capital raised shares of Kodiak Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $149.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $89.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.00.
Kodiak Sciences Company Profile
Kodiak Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of novel therapies for the treatment of retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD; KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease; KSI-501 for DME and uveitis; KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD; and KSI-401 for dry AMD.
