Jason Ehrlich Sells 6,950 Shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Stock

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.44, for a total transaction of $635,508.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jason Ehrlich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 20th, Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total transaction of $599,646.00.

On Monday, June 21st, Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.90, for a total transaction of $590,055.00.

On Tuesday, June 15th, Jason Ehrlich sold 1,147 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.75, for a total transaction of $97,208.25.

KOD stock traded down $0.89 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.61. 103,315 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 307,418. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a one year low of $45.02 and a one year high of $171.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.21.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.10). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kodiak Sciences Inc. will post -3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 24.1% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 137,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,644,000 after acquiring an additional 26,798 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 162.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,792,000 after buying an additional 20,739 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 1,083.5% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 118,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,427,000 after buying an additional 108,411 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,632,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 423,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,027,000 after buying an additional 70,803 shares during the period. 74.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KOD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist raised their price target on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $89.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $138.00 to $104.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Roth Capital raised shares of Kodiak Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $149.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $89.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.00.

Kodiak Sciences Company Profile

Kodiak Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of novel therapies for the treatment of retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD; KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease; KSI-501 for DME and uveitis; KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD; and KSI-401 for dry AMD.

