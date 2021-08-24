JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Acquired by Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lifted its position in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 178.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,560 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 39,440 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in JD.com were worth $4,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of JD.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,530,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in shares of JD.com by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 17,695 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 4,112 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of JD.com by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 294,773 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $24,858,000 after purchasing an additional 51,244 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of JD.com by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 7,371,828 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $646,947,000 after purchasing an additional 597,642 shares during the period. Finally, Martin Currie Ltd. boosted its position in shares of JD.com by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 1,105,867 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $93,258,000 after purchasing an additional 108,253 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.57% of the company’s stock.

Get JD.com alerts:

NASDAQ JD traded up $8.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,152,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,994,371. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.74. JD.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.65 and a twelve month high of $108.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.11.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $2.58. The company had revenue of $253.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.94 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 7.14%. JD.com’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JD has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of JD.com from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of JD.com from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of JD.com from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of JD.com from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.45.

JD.com Profile

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

Further Reading: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD).

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.