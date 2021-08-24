JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) PT Lowered to $102.00

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at CLSA from $110.00 to $102.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. CLSA’s target price suggests a potential upside of 55.18% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. HSBC cut their price objective on JD.com from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. DZ Bank downgraded JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 target price (down previously from $112.00) on shares of JD.com in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group dropped their target price on JD.com from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on JD.com from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.45.

JD stock opened at $65.73 on Tuesday. JD.com has a twelve month low of $61.65 and a twelve month high of $108.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $88.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.11.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 22nd. The information services provider reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $2.58. JD.com had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $253.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.51 earnings per share. JD.com’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JD.com will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JD. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in JD.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,991,374,000. Dodge & Cox purchased a new position in shares of JD.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,051,612,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of JD.com by 4,150.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,769,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $957,254,000 after buying an additional 30,045,963 shares during the period. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd purchased a new position in shares of JD.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $679,415,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of JD.com by 120.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 42,279,006 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,315,300,000 after buying an additional 23,104,318 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.57% of the company’s stock.

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

