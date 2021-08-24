JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Receives Buy Rating from Benchmark

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Benchmark in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $102.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $112.00. Benchmark’s price target indicates a potential upside of 55.18% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on JD.com from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group reduced their target price on JD.com from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on JD.com from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, HSBC reduced their target price on JD.com from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.42.

Shares of JD stock opened at $65.73 on Tuesday. JD.com has a twelve month low of $61.65 and a twelve month high of $108.29. The stock has a market cap of $88.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The information services provider reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $2.58. JD.com had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $253.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that JD.com will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JD. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JD.com by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,476 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JD.com by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,173 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of JD.com by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 504 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of JD.com by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,467 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of JD.com by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,305 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.57% of the company’s stock.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

