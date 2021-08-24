JFE (OTCMKTS:JFEEF) Stock Price Down 10.4%

JFE Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JFEEF) shares were down 10.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.57 and last traded at $13.57. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 118 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.15.

A number of analysts have commented on JFEEF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JFE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of JFE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 6th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

JFE (OTCMKTS:JFEEF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter. JFE had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 4.62%.

About JFE (OTCMKTS:JFEEF)

JFE Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in steel, engineering, and trading businesses in Japan and internationally. The company's Steel segment produces and sells various steel products, processed steel products, and raw materials, as well as operates in the transportation, facility maintenance, and construction businesses.

