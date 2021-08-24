JMP Securities Reaffirms Market Perform Rating for Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM)

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at JMP Securities in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

ZM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $398.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. increased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $362.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC set a $361.97 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $432.18.

ZM opened at $341.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $370.90. Zoom Video Communications has a 52 week low of $273.20 and a 52 week high of $588.84. The company has a market cap of $100.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.69, a PEG ratio of 6.63 and a beta of -1.48.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $956.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.17 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The business’s revenue was up 191.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 9,531 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.30, for a total value of $3,662,763.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.75, for a total transaction of $2,336,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,336,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 315,492 shares of company stock valued at $116,842,501. Corporate insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 181.8% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 4,502 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter valued at about $252,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 84,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,479,000 after purchasing an additional 39,225 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 408.2% in the fourth quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 68,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,984,000 after purchasing an additional 54,730 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 29.1% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. 38.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

