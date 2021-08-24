JNBA Financial Advisors Has $44.23 Million Stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 164,570 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises approximately 6.0% of JNBA Financial Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. JNBA Financial Advisors owned approximately 0.07% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF worth $44,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 178.9% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJH traded up $2.70 on Tuesday, hitting $272.31. The stock had a trading volume of 86,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,267,203. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $175.98 and a 52-week high of $277.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $267.95.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

