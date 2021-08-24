JNBA Financial Advisors Increases Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 453,278 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,492 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for 4.6% of JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. JNBA Financial Advisors owned about 0.13% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $34,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,114,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581,508 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 125.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,469,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,910,000 after acquiring an additional 2,485,842 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,353,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,703,000 after acquiring an additional 743,372 shares during the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,868,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,199,000 after acquiring an additional 193,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,782,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,891,000 after acquiring an additional 989,275 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHD traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $77.34. The stock had a trading volume of 30,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,893,183. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.03. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $52.94 and a 1-year high of $78.41.

