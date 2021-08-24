JNBA Financial Advisors Raises Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,656 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 630 shares during the quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in 3M were worth $1,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in 3M during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Denise R. Rutherford sold 3,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.17, for a total transaction of $621,262.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey R. Lavers sold 6,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,205,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,194,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,666 shares of company stock valued at $4,103,569. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MMM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research downgraded 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $218.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Argus increased their price target on 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on 3M from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $210.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.92.

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $194.80. The company had a trading volume of 87,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,937,115. 3M has a twelve month low of $156.13 and a twelve month high of $208.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $198.31.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. 3M had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 17.13%. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that 3M will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.73%.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

