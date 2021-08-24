John Reyes Sells 50,000 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Stock

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.97, for a total transaction of $16,098,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

PSA stock traded down $3.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $318.15. 15,849 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 791,009. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $203.49 and a 52 week high of $326.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $309.11. The company has a market cap of $55.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.11.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a net margin of 46.87% and a return on equity of 31.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Public Storage will post 12.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.40%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PSA. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $296.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Public Storage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $312.91.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the third quarter valued at about $5,722,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 7.5% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. BOKF NA lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 49.6% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 24,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,123,000 after buying an additional 8,230 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Public Storage by 1.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Terry L. Blaker lifted its stake in Public Storage by 9.5% during the first quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 1,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

