JPMorgan American Investment Trust plc (LON:JAM) Announces Dividend of GBX 2.50

JPMorgan American Investment Trust plc (LON:JAM) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Friday, October 8th. This represents a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of JAM stock traded up GBX 4 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 692 ($9.04). 186,955 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256,654. The company has a current ratio of 68.19, a quick ratio of 68.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 665.86. JPMorgan American Investment Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 489.28 ($6.39) and a twelve month high of GBX 694 ($9.07). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36.

In related news, insider Alan Collins purchased 52 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 643 ($8.40) per share, with a total value of £334.36 ($436.84).

JPMorgan American Investment Trust plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

