JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Rightmove (LON:RMV) Price Target to GBX 601

Rightmove (LON:RMV) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 589 ($7.70) to GBX 601 ($7.85) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 14.12% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Rightmove from GBX 555 ($7.25) to GBX 575 ($7.51) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Rightmove from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 660 ($8.62) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Rightmove to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 455 ($5.94) to GBX 710 ($9.28) in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Rightmove has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 613.50 ($8.02).

Get Rightmove alerts:

LON RMV traded down GBX 5.40 ($0.07) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 699.80 ($9.14). 472,366 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,688,840. The company has a market cap of £6.01 billion and a PE ratio of 39.78. Rightmove has a one year low of GBX 551.80 ($7.21) and a one year high of GBX 734.20 ($9.59). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 676.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.37, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.39.

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

Featured Story: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Rightmove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rightmove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.