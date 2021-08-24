JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Reliance Worldwide (OTCMKTS:RLLWF) to Neutral

Reliance Worldwide (OTCMKTS:RLLWF) was downgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of Reliance Worldwide stock opened at $4.00 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.90. Reliance Worldwide has a twelve month low of $2.70 and a twelve month high of $4.10.

About Reliance Worldwide

Reliance Worldwide Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies water flow, control, and monitoring products and solutions for residential, commercial, and industrial applications. It offers fittings and pipes, including plumbing fittings, piping, and related products for the installation and repair of water reticulation systems; pipe support systems; and firestop solutions.

