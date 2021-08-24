JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. cut its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,646 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 0.9% of Montag A & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $16,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Capital International Investors increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,321,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,834,601,000 after buying an additional 2,769,555 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 129.4% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 3,455,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $526,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948,850 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 41.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,107,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $777,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,501 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.1% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,424,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,195,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,812 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 33.8% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,218,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $794,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,994 shares during the period. 66.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE JPM traded up $0.69 on Tuesday, reaching $157.39. The company had a trading volume of 210,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,429,056. The company has a 50 day moving average of $154.12. The company has a market capitalization of $470.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $91.38 and a 52 week high of $167.44.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $30.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.71 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JPM. Zacks Investment Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays set a $187.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.06.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

