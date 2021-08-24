JulSwap (JULD) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.34 Million

JulSwap (CURRENCY:JULD) traded down 9.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 24th. One JulSwap coin can currently be bought for $0.0365 or 0.00000076 BTC on exchanges. JulSwap has a market cap of $20.43 million and approximately $1.34 million worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, JulSwap has traded up 23.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get JulSwap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002405 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.38 or 0.00052887 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.54 or 0.00124054 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.49 or 0.00155202 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003552 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48,009.05 or 1.00023341 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $473.51 or 0.00986514 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,150.11 or 0.06563031 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

JulSwap Profile

JulSwap’s total supply is 799,383,875 coins and its circulating supply is 559,159,229 coins. The official message board for JulSwap is medium.com/@justliquidity . JulSwap’s official Twitter account is @JulSwap . JulSwap’s official website is julswap.com

According to CryptoCompare, “JulD is the Community Token from JulSwap which allows users to participate in the special events on JulSwap. JulD mission is to introduce crypto to all people worldwide and to build one of the biggest crypto communities. “

JulSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JulSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JulSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JulSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for JulSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JulSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.