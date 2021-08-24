JUST (JST) Price Tops $0.0719

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 24th. One JUST coin can now be bought for $0.0719 or 0.00000148 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, JUST has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar. JUST has a market cap of $162.62 million and $187.39 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002060 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002450 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.24 or 0.00054051 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61.05 or 0.00125764 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $76.61 or 0.00157813 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003529 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,369.13 or 0.99636253 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $480.38 or 0.00989542 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,183.22 or 0.06557165 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

JUST Profile

JUST was first traded on April 3rd, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,260,326,706 coins. JUST’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for JUST is just.network/# . JUST’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f

According to CryptoCompare, “JST is a part of the USDJ currency system. Holding JST can participate in the community governance of JUST and pay the stabilization fee for CDP borrowing in the JUST system. “

JUST Coin Trading

