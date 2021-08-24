K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Acquires 44,109 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 402.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 44,109 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $4,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 359.1% in the 2nd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 14,772,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,136,152,000 after buying an additional 11,554,932 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.7% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,290,871 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,386,064,000 after purchasing an additional 104,038 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 4.9% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,536,893 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,732,879,000 after purchasing an additional 213,864 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,189,612 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,197,094,000 after purchasing an additional 110,317 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 364.0% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,795,708 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $137,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408,682 shares during the period. 16.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CP. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$480.00 to C$96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a $83.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $108.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Argus lowered Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.02.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $70.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,748,045. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $83.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.17. The company has a market capitalization of $47.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.17. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 41.46%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.1512 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.86%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.