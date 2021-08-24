K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Boosts Holdings in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its holdings in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc owned 0.11% of J & J Snack Foods worth $3,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 599,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,116,000 after acquiring an additional 16,555 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 454,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,309,000 after acquiring an additional 99,157 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 300,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,208,000 after buying an additional 72,977 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,753,000 after buying an additional 18,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 9,069.2% in the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 170,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,810,000 after buying an additional 168,869 shares in the last quarter. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet raised shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

JJSF stock traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $162.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 812 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,167. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 71.25 and a beta of 0.58. J & J Snack Foods Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $124.90 and a fifty-two week high of $181.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $168.26.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.73. J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 5.31%. Research analysts anticipate that J & J Snack Foods Corp. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be issued a $0.633 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. J & J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is 227.93%.

In other J & J Snack Foods news, SVP Robert Joseph Pape sold 5,840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total value of $947,014.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,049,175.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

J & J Snack Foods Profile

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.

