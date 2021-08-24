K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Buys Shares of 512,500 The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 512,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,020,000. The Lion Electric comprises approximately 1.0% of K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc owned 0.27% of The Lion Electric as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in The Lion Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Lion Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Exos Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Lion Electric by 2,241.4% during the first quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 11,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 11,207 shares during the last quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Lion Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Lion Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LEV remained flat at $$12.40 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 60,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,852. The Lion Electric Company has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $35.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.17.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on The Lion Electric from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Vertical Research lowered The Lion Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on The Lion Electric from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Desjardins started coverage on The Lion Electric in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, National Bank of Canada started coverage on The Lion Electric in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

The Lion Electric Company manufactures all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. It primarily offers buses and trucks. The company is based in Saint-JÃ©rÃ´me, Canada.

