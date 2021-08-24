K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Cuts Stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $4,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Vail Resorts by 387.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 92.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

In other Vail Resorts news, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 1,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.94, for a total value of $474,366.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,556 shares in the company, valued at $6,853,514.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.93, for a total transaction of $321,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,261,558.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,497 shares of company stock valued at $32,322,138. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

MTN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $373.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $359.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $314.42.

Shares of MTN stock traded up $3.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $295.70. The stock had a trading volume of 5,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,899. The company has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.27 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $310.77. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $208.46 and a twelve month high of $338.50.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $6.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $889.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.82 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 7.40%. Analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Vail Resorts Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation company, and mountain resort golf courses.

Featured Article: Upside/Downside Explanation

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.