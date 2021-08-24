K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Decreases Position in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc trimmed its position in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16,060 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc owned 0.05% of Avis Budget Group worth $2,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Avis Budget Group by 185.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Avis Budget Group from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Avis Budget Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.67.

CAR traded up $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,986,131. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.45. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.54 and a 1 year high of $95.10. The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.34.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $5.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $4.69. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 2.76% and a negative return on equity of 385.05%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 11.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

