K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Decreases Position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc owned 0.15% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF worth $6,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Nwam LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 34,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Compass Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Compass Financial Group Inc. now owns 137,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 4,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 77,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,091,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.45. 388,228 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,071,109. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.40. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 12-month low of $33.48 and a 12-month high of $72.90.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

