K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in AMMO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:POWW)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc trimmed its holdings in AMMO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:POWW) by 56.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 290,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 383,000 shares during the quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc owned about 0.26% of AMMO worth $2,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in POWW. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AMMO during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $22,259,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AMMO during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,643,000. Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMMO during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,071,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMMO during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,822,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of AMMO during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,937,000. 20.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on POWW shares. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of AMMO from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMMO from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of AMMO from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of AMMO stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.55. 3,403,606 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,018,648. The company has a market cap of $854.28 million, a PE ratio of 89.50 and a beta of -0.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.75. AMMO, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.96 and a 12-month high of $10.37.

AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. AMMO had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 10.05%. Research analysts predict that AMMO, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

AMMO Company Profile

Ammo, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells ammunition and ammunition component products for use in handguns and long guns in the United States and internationally. The company offers STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; One Precise Shot ammunition, which is designed to meet various engagement scenarios experienced by law enforcement personnel in the line of duty; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition that is designed primarily for suppressed firearms.

