K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Has $1.87 Million Stock Holdings in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its position in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) by 71.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,490 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,040 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Beam Therapeutics were worth $1,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Beam Therapeutics by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Beam Therapeutics by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 3,258 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Beam Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Beam Therapeutics by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 48,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,207,000 after buying an additional 2,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Beam Therapeutics by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after buying an additional 4,108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Beam Therapeutics news, CEO John M. Evans sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.49, for a total transaction of $1,989,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 78,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.35, for a total value of $8,435,563.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,240,656.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 213,239 shares of company stock valued at $23,224,303. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BEAM traded up $0.92 on Tuesday, hitting $107.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,358. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.80. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.24 and a fifty-two week high of $138.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.40 and a beta of 1.01.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.49). Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,698,870.50% and a negative return on equity of 94.82%. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.69) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on BEAM shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Beam Therapeutics from $114.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Beam Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Beam Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.80.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

