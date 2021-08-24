K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Has $11.02 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc decreased its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 255,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 45,900 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF comprises 1.2% of K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc owned about 0.60% of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF worth $11,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,892,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the first quarter worth about $10,131,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $7,052,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 488.7% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 195,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,824,000 after acquiring an additional 162,702 shares during the period. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,182,000.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF stock traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.06. 697,385 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,037,858. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a one year low of $22.36 and a one year high of $47.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.15.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

