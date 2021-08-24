K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Has $2.15 Million Holdings in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its holdings in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ) by 213.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,260 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 96,260 shares during the quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc owned approximately 0.22% of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF worth $2,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. One One Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF by 41.6% during the second quarter. One One Wealth Management LLC now owns 315,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,799,000 after purchasing an additional 92,787 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF by 49.5% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 188,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,713,000 after acquiring an additional 62,250 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY raised its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF by 109.2% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 115,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 60,326 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its holdings in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 83,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF by 6,541.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 39,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 38,531 shares in the last quarter.

ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.13. The stock had a trading volume of 9,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,675,486. ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF has a fifty-two week low of $12.15 and a fifty-two week high of $18.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.29.

