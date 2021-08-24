K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Has $2.47 Million Holdings in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc reduced its stake in shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc owned 0.06% of Sonos worth $2,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SONO. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Sonos in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sonos in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Sonos by 366.7% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sonos in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Sonos in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SONO. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Sonos from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.88.

NASDAQ SONO traded up $1.51 on Tuesday, hitting $40.20. 187,277 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,725,507. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.77. The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.89. Sonos, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.40 and a 1-year high of $44.72.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.29. Sonos had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 49.42%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sonos, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sonos news, insider Matthew O. Siegel sold 28,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total transaction of $1,171,497.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,201,324.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brittany Bagley sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.16, for a total transaction of $2,263,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 292,830 shares of company stock worth $10,601,262. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Sonos Company Profile

Sonos, Inc provides multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts, and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone, or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

