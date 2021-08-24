K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Has $2.59 Million Holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its holdings in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 63.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Graco were worth $2,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Graco by 316.5% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Graco by 503.4% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Graco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Graco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 72.48% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Graco from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Graco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.60.

In other news, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.48, for a total transaction of $1,020,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 3.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE GGG traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $77.41. 7,085 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 528,440. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.40. Graco Inc. has a one year low of $57.22 and a one year high of $80.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.60.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. Graco had a return on equity of 31.42% and a net margin of 23.76%. The business had revenue of $507.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Graco’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Monday, July 19th were paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Graco’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

About Graco

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

