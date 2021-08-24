K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Has $4.37 Million Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 52.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,567 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,330 shares during the quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Facebook were worth $4,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FB. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the third quarter worth $251,000. United Bank raised its position in shares of Facebook by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 4,895 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 1.3% during the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 4.8% during the first quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Facebook by 9.5% during the first quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 48,940 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $14,984,000 after acquiring an additional 4,263 shares during the last quarter. 60.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.23, for a total value of $82,557.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,079,724.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 63,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.69, for a total value of $20,805,087.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,571,209 shares of company stock worth $893,960,342 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen boosted their target price on Facebook from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Facebook from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Facebook from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Facebook from $395.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Facebook from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $400.85.

Shares of FB stock traded up $2.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $365.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 482,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,049,094. The company’s 50 day moving average is $352.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.13 and a fifty-two week high of $377.55.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

